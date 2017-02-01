Check your tickets: N.J. gas station sold $1M Powerball ticket
The lucky winner bought his or her ticket at Raceway on West Pond Road in Woodbridge, state lottery official said Monday. The ticket contained five numbers but not the Powerball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fair Lawn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Jan 22
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|69
|citizen
|Jan 11
|concerned
|1
|Rumana sworn in as Superior Court judge in Pass...
|Dec '16
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Paterson laundry company again faces citations ...
|Dec '16
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Muslim cleric appears in court fighting against...
|Dec '16
|Burned
|1
|FBI Searches City Offices in NJ Amid Fed Corrup...
|Dec '16
|Burned
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fair Lawn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC