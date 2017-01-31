Arrests made in connection with murder of Paterson gas station attendant
Two men have been arrested and charged for their alleged roles in the murder and robbery of a gas station attendant Monday night in Paterson, according to the Passaic County prosecutor. Ruslan Magamedov, 57, of Fair Lawn, was fatally shot while working as a gas station attendant at 1st Ave Gas on 81 1st Ave. Dennis Barrett, 21, of Paterson, and Jorge Martinez, 21, of Garfield, have been charged with felony murder and robbery, among other charges.
