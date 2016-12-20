Saddle River man charged with arson i...

Saddle River man charged with arson in Fair Lawn fire

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: NorthJersey.com

FAIR LAWN - A 26-year-old Saddle River man was arrested last week after police say he started a fire in the basement of a multi-use building on River Road, police announced on Tuesday.

