Operation Santa Boone surprises 2-year-old Fair Lawn boy In celebration of his one year being in remission from Neuroblastoma, Santa surprises 2-year-old Jackson Walsh. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2ipDOwI 14-month-old Jackson Walsh, who overcame cancer,with his motherTara, got surprise visit from Santa and the Fair Lawn police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.