Operation Santa Boone surprises 2-year-old Fair Lawn boy
Operation Santa Boone surprises 2-year-old Fair Lawn boy In celebration of his one year being in remission from Neuroblastoma, Santa surprises 2-year-old Jackson Walsh. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2ipDOwI 14-month-old Jackson Walsh, who overcame cancer,with his motherTara, got surprise visit from Santa and the Fair Lawn police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Fair Lawn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumana sworn in as Superior Court judge in Pass...
|Dec 22
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Paterson laundry company again faces citations ...
|Dec 22
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Dec 12
|the shore
|68
|Muslim cleric appears in court fighting against...
|Dec 10
|Burned
|1
|FBI Searches City Offices in NJ Amid Fed Corrup...
|Dec 10
|Burned
|2
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|5
|Five arrested, one hospitalized after two-hour ... (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|god wont help us
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fair Lawn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC