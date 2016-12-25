On Christmas, trying not to give in to despair It was not a white Christmas, and for some it was not an especially merry one, either. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hlyTiT Rachel Boylan of Fair Lawn and others clapping and singing at Central Unitarian Church in Paramus on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.