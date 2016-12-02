Nabisco Now Wants to Talk to Trump
After Donald Trump negotiated a deal to keep nearly 1,000 Indiana-based Carrier jobs from moving to Mexico, Nabisco is now looking to open the lines of communication with the president-elect. "We have not had any contact with the new administration, but, as with any new administration, we look forward to working with them and having a constructive dialogue about policies of interest to our business," Laurie Guzzinati of Mondelez Global LLC told FoxBusiness.com in a statement.
Fair Lawn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumana sworn in as Superior Court judge in Pass...
|Thu
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Paterson laundry company again faces citations ...
|Thu
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Dec 12
|the shore
|68
|Muslim cleric appears in court fighting against...
|Dec 10
|Burned
|1
|FBI Searches City Offices in NJ Amid Fed Corrup...
|Dec 10
|Burned
|2
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|Nov 27
|REAL_TEXAN
|5
|Five arrested, one hospitalized after two-hour ... (Jul '13)
|Nov 27
|god wont help us
|4
