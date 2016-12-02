Nabisco Now Wants to Talk to Trump

After Donald Trump negotiated a deal to keep nearly 1,000 Indiana-based Carrier jobs from moving to Mexico, Nabisco is now looking to open the lines of communication with the president-elect. "We have not had any contact with the new administration, but, as with any new administration, we look forward to working with them and having a constructive dialogue about policies of interest to our business," Laurie Guzzinati of Mondelez Global LLC told FoxBusiness.com in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.