John Blaskewic Obituary
John, 95 of Rochelle Park, New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2016. John was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Saddle Brook and was an usher at the church for 15 years.
