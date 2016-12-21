Five People Who Might Run in NJ's Legislative District 38
On Thursday evening, long-rumored candidate for New Jersey's 38th legislative district Fair Lawn Mayor John Cosgrove issued a statement pulling his name out of contention for state senate or assembly. According to Cosgrove's release, while "much is broken in Trenton," his focus will remain on finishing out his term in Fair Lawn.
