Fair Lawn resident arrested with drugs near school
Fair Lawn resident arrested with drugs near school A motor vehicle stop led to his arrest and several charges. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2gTEz3P FAIR LAWN - A routine motor vehicle stop led to the arrest of a 20-year old township man on Nov. 29. Kenneth Martorelli II was pulled over on River Road.
