Fair Lawn cop says he watched porch pirate steals packages
An accused porch pirate removing deliveries from stoops in Bergen County was so engrossed in his work he didn't notice that a police officer was watching his every move. The Daily Voice of Fair Lawn reported that Joshua Pacheco, 23, of Fair Lawn, had taken three packages as Officer Mark Wyka watched from an unmarked car.
