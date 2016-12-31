Fair Lawn considers five-story apartm...

Fair Lawn considers five-story apartment building

Saturday Dec 31

Fair Lawn considers five-story apartment building Developer seeks variances on setbacks, building height for project on Fair Lawn Avenue Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hDj3Aa FAIR LAWN - The borough's Zoning Board of Adjustment is considering an application to build a five-story apartment building on Fair Lawn Avenue. AE Developers LLC filed an application to the board in early December proposing 47 units with one- and two-bedroom apartments above a level of parking.

