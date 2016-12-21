Connecting Tools for The Internet of ...

Connecting Tools for The Internet of Things

CoroPlus from Sandvik Coromant is the umbrella name for a new platform of connected tools and software; essentially comprising technologies that can send and/or receive data. CoroPlus software from Sandvik Coromant helps machine shops prepare for the Internet of Things through a combination of connected machining and access to manufacturing data and expert knowledge that enables them to adjust, control and monitor machining performance in real time, from pre- to post-machining.

