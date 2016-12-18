Christmas service welcomes those who don't feel jolly
Christmas service welcomes those who don't feel jolly Blue Christmas services are celebrated around the time of the winter solstice, the longest night of the year. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hXfkyP RIDGEWOOD - On an overcast Sunday morning, the sermon at the Emmanuel Baptist Church centered on the rays of light that often tend to pierce and break up the dark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Fair Lawn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumana sworn in as Superior Court judge in Pass...
|Dec 22
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Paterson laundry company again faces citations ...
|Dec 22
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Dec 12
|the shore
|68
|Muslim cleric appears in court fighting against...
|Dec 10
|Burned
|1
|FBI Searches City Offices in NJ Amid Fed Corrup...
|Dec 10
|Burned
|2
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|Nov 27
|REAL_TEXAN
|5
|Five arrested, one hospitalized after two-hour ... (Jul '13)
|Nov 27
|god wont help us
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fair Lawn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC