Domino's driver ran over me while delivering pizza, man claims in suit
FAIR LAWN - A 51-year-old man who claims he was seriously injured when a Domino's Pizza driver struck him with a car two years ago has filed a lawsuit, accusing the food chain of failing to properly train the allegedly reckless driver. Roberto Rodriguez Jr. of Fair Lawn was a pedestrian on Nov. 6, 2014 crossing Plaza Road near the intersection with Watkins Avenue when he was hit by a car driven by Duran Miller of Tenafly, according to a lawsuit filed last month in Bergen County Superior Court.
