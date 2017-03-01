B.C. unveils rural development plan

Valemount Mayor Jeannette Townsend speaks about a rural funding announcement by the provincial government at the Wood Innovation and Design Centre on Friday while MLA Shirley Bond looks on. - Brent Braaten, Photographer Valemount Mayor Jeannette Townsend speaks about a rural funding announcement by the provincial government at the Wood Innovation and Design Centre on Friday while MLA Shirley Bond looks on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.