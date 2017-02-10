More...
KASTO, Inc., Export, Pa., offers the KASTOwin pro AC 5.6 band saw, which delivers shorter cutting times, longer tool life and intuitive operation. The fully automatic machine has a rigid welded construction to minimize vibration and is optimized for bimetallic and carbide blades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Center News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Export Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire engulfs Derry Twp. plant (Aug '07)
|Jan 31
|Sammy
|35
|Drunk suburban moms
|Jan '17
|Calling them out
|1
|Drug activity in Cloverleaf.
|Dec '16
|Alabama Slammer
|1
|Your school property taxes are probably rising ... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|American
|4
|Old Jeannette (Aug '06)
|Oct '16
|Monica
|44
|Who's got your vote in 2016?
|Oct '16
|Roger Thomas
|1
|woman arrested in export (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|SWGF
|9
Find what you want!
Search Export Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC