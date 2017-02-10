More...

More...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Metal Center News

KASTO, Inc., Export, Pa., offers the KASTOwin pro AC 5.6 band saw, which delivers shorter cutting times, longer tool life and intuitive operation. The fully automatic machine has a rigid welded construction to minimize vibration and is optimized for bimetallic and carbide blades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Center News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Export Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire engulfs Derry Twp. plant (Aug '07) Jan 31 Sammy 35
Drunk suburban moms Jan '17 Calling them out 1
Drug activity in Cloverleaf. Dec '16 Alabama Slammer 1
News Your school property taxes are probably rising ... (Jul '16) Oct '16 American 4
Old Jeannette (Aug '06) Oct '16 Monica 44
Who's got your vote in 2016? Oct '16 Roger Thomas 1
woman arrested in export (Jul '15) Sep '16 SWGF 9
See all Export Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Export Forum Now

Export Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Export Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Export, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,415 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC