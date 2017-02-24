Fed economists criticize House GOP border tax
A key part of House Speaker Paul Ryan's tax plan is getting no love from the New York Federal Reserve. Its economists criticized Ryan's proposed "border adjustment tax," arguing that it would raise prices for American consumers and businesses on both imports and goods made in the United States.
