Cargill recognized as top exporter of coconut products in the Philippines
Cargill was recently recognized at a ceremony held during the National Exporters Congress as the top exporter of coconut products in the Philippines. In 2015, the total value of Cargill's export of coconut products from the Philippines exceeded $150 million.
