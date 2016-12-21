Plastics processors among 2016 Ontari...

Plastics processors among 2016 Ontario Export Award winners

Monday Nov 28

Polycorp Ltd. won in the Manufacturing & Resources category. Headquartered in Elora, Ont., Polycor is a maker of elastomeric parts and linings for the transportation, industrial and mining sectors.

