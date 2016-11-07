Freemans's Americana auction highlighted by prominent collections
Freeman's November 16 American Furniture, Folk & Decorative Arts auction is highlighted by impressive private collections, including furnishings from historic Lemon Hill mansion of Fairmount Park, a New England collection of scrimshaw and sailor-made objects, and items from Big Bend, the home of George A. 'Frolic' Weymouth. Philadelphia's Lemon Hill Mansion has elegantly stood on a spectacular bluff above the Schuylkill River for more than 200 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Export Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug activity in Cloverleaf.
|Dec 18
|Alabama Slammer
|1
|Your school property taxes are probably rising ...
|Oct '16
|American
|4
|Old Jeannette (Aug '06)
|Oct '16
|Monica
|44
|Who's got your vote in 2016?
|Oct '16
|Roger Thomas
|1
|woman arrested in export (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|SWGF
|9
|Notorious Westmoreland County bicyclist jailed ...
|Sep '16
|penn
|1
|Westmoreland County bicyclist will remain jaile... (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|poordave
|7
Find what you want!
Search Export Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC