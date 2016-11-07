Freemans's Americana auction highlighted by prominent collections

Freeman's November 16 American Furniture, Folk & Decorative Arts auction is highlighted by impressive private collections, including furnishings from historic Lemon Hill mansion of Fairmount Park, a New England collection of scrimshaw and sailor-made objects, and items from Big Bend, the home of George A. 'Frolic' Weymouth. Philadelphia's Lemon Hill Mansion has elegantly stood on a spectacular bluff above the Schuylkill River for more than 200 years.

