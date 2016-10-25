Haunted happenings -
Photo submitted Kids Night will be held at the Wilderness Road State Park in Ewing, Virginia, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday on the Karlan Mansion lawn and will be highlighted by the community based Trunk-or-Treat. This fun night for kids will include costume contests, face painting, pumpkin painting, storytelling, music, games and more.
Ewing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ewing Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|24
|Moving! Please help!!!
|Dec '16
|Clint
|2
|Bears from Ewing to the Gap. (Oct '14)
|Aug '16
|Mark
|2
|Tractor and big rig wreck (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Accident
|1
|country primitive store (Nov '10)
|May '16
|Whatever 2015
|6
|jobs (May '16)
|May '16
|the big D
|1
|Looking for my old friend Brenda Jones (Nov '12)
|Mar '16
|TW Alumni
|9
