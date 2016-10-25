Haunted happenings

Photo submitted Kids Night will be held at the Wilderness Road State Park in Ewing, Virginia, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday on the Karlan Mansion lawn and will be highlighted by the community based Trunk-or-Treat. This fun night for kids will include costume contests, face painting, pumpkin painting, storytelling, music, games and more.

