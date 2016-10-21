100th birthday celebrated
Photo submitted Dora B. McKeen is celebrating her 100th birthday on Oct. 22. McKeen is a native of Ewing, Virginia. She spends her winters with her granddaughter, Angie Burroughs, in North Augusta, South Carolina, and her summers with her daughter, Mary Lindsey, at Lake Junaluska, North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Ewing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ewing Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|24
|Moving! Please help!!!
|Dec '16
|Clint
|2
|Bears from Ewing to the Gap. (Oct '14)
|Aug '16
|Mark
|2
|Tractor and big rig wreck (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Accident
|1
|country primitive store (Nov '10)
|May '16
|Whatever 2015
|6
|jobs (May '16)
|May '16
|the big D
|1
|Looking for my old friend Brenda Jones (Nov '12)
|Mar '16
|TW Alumni
|9
Find what you want!
Search Ewing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC