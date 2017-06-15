15-Year-Old Suspect Arrested In Kiaya Cambell's Murder
A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday by police in Thornton, Colorado, on charges of first-degree murder of Kiaya Cambell, a 10-year-old girl, who went missing Wednesday and was found dead Thursday. Campbell's body was recovered hours after an amber alert was issued around 1:30 p.m. local time in the area of 128th Avenue and Jasmine Court in Thornton, which was about two miles away from where she was last seen, 9News reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Evergreen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Lucy
|729
|Trump budget expected to slash research into re...
|May 19
|Solarman
|1
|More
|May '17
|anonymous
|1
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Trumpland
|17
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|paths-to-leadersh...
|12
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Apr '17
|CNN is fake news
|3
|gang stalking, community mobbinh
|Dec '16
|bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Evergreen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC