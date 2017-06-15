15-Year-Old Suspect Arrested In Kiaya Cambell's Murder

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday by police in Thornton, Colorado, on charges of first-degree murder of Kiaya Cambell, a 10-year-old girl, who went missing Wednesday and was found dead Thursday. Campbell's body was recovered hours after an amber alert was issued around 1:30 p.m. local time in the area of 128th Avenue and Jasmine Court in Thornton, which was about two miles away from where she was last seen, 9News reported.

