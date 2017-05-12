US aviation analysts: C919 could compete with Airbus, Boeing

China's homegrown C919 passenger plane completed its first public test flight earlier this month, and US aviation experts say that eventually the narrow-body jet could compete with the updated Airbus 320 and Boeing's new generation of 737 planes. Mike Boyd, president of aviation consultancy Boyd Group International in Evergreen, Colorado, said that on the surface the C919 is equal to the Airbus and Boeing offerings.

