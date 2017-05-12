US aviation analysts: C919 could compete with Airbus, Boeing
China's homegrown C919 passenger plane completed its first public test flight earlier this month, and US aviation experts say that eventually the narrow-body jet could compete with the updated Airbus 320 and Boeing's new generation of 737 planes. Mike Boyd, president of aviation consultancy Boyd Group International in Evergreen, Colorado, said that on the surface the C919 is equal to the Airbus and Boeing offerings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.
Add your comments below
Evergreen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|natalie bernard
|719
|More
|May 4
|anonymous
|1
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|Apr 19
|Trumpland
|17
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|Apr 17
|paths-to-leadersh...
|12
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Apr '17
|CNN is fake news
|3
|gang stalking, community mobbinh
|Dec '16
|bill
|1
|Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Ericb
|15
Find what you want!
Search Evergreen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC