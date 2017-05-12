Plans for Clear Creek Crossing take o...

Plans for Clear Creek Crossing take off, with some minor changes

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Denver Post

After years of false starts and obstacles, it looks like the project to get Clear Creek Crossing developed is finally leaving the ground. The 80-acre site in Wheat Ridge - at the intersection of Interstate 70 and Colorado 58 - has been a source of headaches for the city since 2011 when Cabela's withdrew its decision to build a 185,000-square-foot store and showroom on the property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evergreen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Thu Casey 720
News Trump budget expected to slash research into re... May 19 Solarman 1
News More May 4 anonymous 1
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) Apr '17 Trumpland 17
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) Apr '17 paths-to-leadersh... 12
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Apr '17 CNN is fake news 3
gang stalking, community mobbinh Dec '16 bill 1
See all Evergreen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evergreen Forum Now

Evergreen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evergreen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Evergreen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,172 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC