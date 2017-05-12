Plans for Clear Creek Crossing take off, with some minor changes

After years of false starts and obstacles, it looks like the project to get Clear Creek Crossing developed is finally leaving the ground. The 80-acre site in Wheat Ridge - at the intersection of Interstate 70 and Colorado 58 - has been a source of headaches for the city since 2011 when Cabela's withdrew its decision to build a 185,000-square-foot store and showroom on the property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.