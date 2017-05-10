Idaho-based Stinker Stores buys Bradley
Idaho-based Stinker Stores has acquired 41 stores from Bradley Petroleum, including the gas station in Morrison and Evergreen. In a board meeting last week, the Morrison town board, which also acts as the town's liquor licensing authority, approved a liquor license transfer to the new owner of the downtown Morrison gas station.
