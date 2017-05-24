Hiking in Evergreen or Conifer? Here'...

Hiking in Evergreen or Conifer? Here's four casual spots for post-hike food

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Denver Post

The Emmer Family of Evergreen enjoys dinner on the patio at the Switchback Smokehouse in Kittredge, Colorado on May 28, 2014. Switchback Smokehouse features meats smoked in house using fruit woods as well as house-made sauce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evergreen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Fri Chris 728
News Trump budget expected to slash research into re... May 19 Solarman 1
News More May '17 anonymous 1
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) Apr '17 Trumpland 17
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) Apr '17 paths-to-leadersh... 12
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Apr '17 CNN is fake news 3
gang stalking, community mobbinh Dec '16 bill 1
See all Evergreen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evergreen Forum Now

Evergreen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evergreen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Evergreen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,724 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC