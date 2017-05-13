Clear Creek student overcomes death, homelessness to chart own path, win national scholarship

Gavin Arneson has risen above these and other adversities to gain national praise not only for his perseverance but his intellect EVERGREEN, CO - MAY 12: Clear Creek High School seniors, Gavin Arneson, left, a National Honors Society scholarship recipient and Abigail Mellon make their way to the school auditorium for the Day Awards, students awards ceremony at Clear Creek High School May 12, 2017 in Evergreen, Colorado.

