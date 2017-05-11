Aurora police identify homicide suspe...

Aurora police identify homicide suspect as armed and dangerous

Aurora police are searching for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with the death of a young woman whose body was found dumped last month in Clear Creek County. Shawrae Butler is wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder, the Aurora Police Department announced on its news blog.

