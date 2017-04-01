Protesters urge JeffCo to reconsider ...

Protesters urge JeffCo to reconsider Elk Meadow park closure

It's not often that a chant to "bark back" includes actual barks but that was the case Saturday in Evergreen when more than 100 people, dogs in tow, marched to protest the looming closure of the 107-acre Elk Meadow Park Dog Off-Leash Area. Protesters urged Jefferson County Open Space, the park's owner and manager, to reconsider its decision, blaming the agency for a lack of management and accusing it of dismissing community members' attempts to help fix problems at the park.

