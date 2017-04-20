How to get free admission to the Wild Animal Sanctuary on Earth Day...
It's easy bein' green on April 22. From noon to 3 p.m., in partnership with the Havana Business Improvement District, Techno+Rescue will be recycling old and unwanted electronics for free in the parking lot at the Waterpark/Kaiser buildings . There's no charge to dump your old computers, towers, laptops, notebooks, cell phones, pagers, flat-screen monitors, keyboards, printers, copiers, fax machines, cables, cords, compact fluorescent bulbs, batteries, iPods, stereos and radios.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Evergreen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 25
|JP MORGAN
|717
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|Apr 19
|Trumpland
|17
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|Apr 17
|paths-to-leadersh...
|12
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Apr 4
|CNN is fake news
|3
|gang stalking, community mobbinh
|Dec '16
|bill
|1
|Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Ericb
|15
|Yield signs by high school not being yielded (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Yield the friggn ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Evergreen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC