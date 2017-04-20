How to get free admission to the Wild Animal Sanctuary on Earth Day...

It's easy bein' green on April 22. From noon to 3 p.m., in partnership with the Havana Business Improvement District, Techno+Rescue will be recycling old and unwanted electronics for free in the parking lot at the Waterpark/Kaiser buildings . There's no charge to dump your old computers, towers, laptops, notebooks, cell phones, pagers, flat-screen monitors, keyboards, printers, copiers, fax machines, cables, cords, compact fluorescent bulbs, batteries, iPods, stereos and radios.

