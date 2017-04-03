Evergreen man gets 20 years in prison...

Evergreen man gets 20 years in prison for trying to kill his wife with a hatchet in bloody attack

Monday Apr 3

A 69-year-old Evergreen man pleaded guilty on Monday to charges that he tried to kill his wife with a hatchet in 2015 - striking her possibly up to 30 times - and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors say Leland Thomas Kintzele admitted to attempted second-degree murder in the May 16, 2015, attack in Clear Creek County.

