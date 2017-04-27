Body of unidentified teen or young wo...

Body of unidentified teen or young woman found in Clear Creek County, composite sketch released

Thursday Apr 27

They body of an unidentified teen or young woman was found earlier this month in Clear Creek County and investigators have released a composite sketch of what she looked like in an effort to discover how she died. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says "while investigators are not releasing the cause of death, the female may have been the victim of a homicide."

