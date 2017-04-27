Body of unidentified teen or young woman found in Clear Creek County, composite sketch released
They body of an unidentified teen or young woman was found earlier this month in Clear Creek County and investigators have released a composite sketch of what she looked like in an effort to discover how she died. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says "while investigators are not releasing the cause of death, the female may have been the victim of a homicide."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Evergreen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|natalie bernard
|719
|More
|May 4
|anonymous
|1
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|Apr 19
|Trumpland
|17
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|Apr 17
|paths-to-leadersh...
|12
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Apr '17
|CNN is fake news
|3
|gang stalking, community mobbinh
|Dec '16
|bill
|1
|Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Ericb
|15
Find what you want!
Search Evergreen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC