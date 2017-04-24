April Stools volunteers pitch in for cleanup at Bear Creek Dog Park
Donning plastic gloves and toting buckets and bags, volunteers at Bear Creek Dog Park on Saturday were ready to step up so no one steps in it. At the annual "April Stools" cleanup, more than 60 people helped to collect the waste left by the park's furry visitors.
