April Stools volunteers pitch in for ...

April Stools volunteers pitch in for cleanup at Bear Creek Dog Park

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: The Gazette

Donning plastic gloves and toting buckets and bags, volunteers at Bear Creek Dog Park on Saturday were ready to step up so no one steps in it. At the annual "April Stools" cleanup, more than 60 people helped to collect the waste left by the park's furry visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evergreen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Tue JP MORGAN 717
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) Apr 19 Trumpland 17
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) Apr 17 paths-to-leadersh... 12
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Apr 4 CNN is fake news 3
gang stalking, community mobbinh Dec '16 bill 1
Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15) Dec '16 Ericb 15
Yield signs by high school not being yielded (Sep '16) Sep '16 Yield the friggn ... 2
See all Evergreen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evergreen Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Jefferson County was issued at April 27 at 5:58PM MDT

Evergreen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evergreen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Evergreen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,417 • Total comments across all topics: 280,608,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC