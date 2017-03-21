West Jeffco Crime Blotter: Suspicious...

West Jeffco Crime Blotter: Suspicious man at bus stop

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Denver Post

Suspicious man at bus stop. A woman reported March 10 seeing an unknown male in a gray hatchback vehicle talking to children after they got off the bus near the 20000 block of Kiowa Road, Indian Hills .

