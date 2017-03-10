New Center for the Arts Evergreen cal...

New Center for the Arts Evergreen calls on residents for programming picks

Friday Mar 10

Evergreen residents are invited to pick the arts programming they want to see at the new Center for the Arts Evergreen space that will open sometime in early July. "We will pretty much double our space for lectures and concerts," said Steve Sumner, director of the nonprofit arts organization.

