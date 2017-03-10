New Center for the Arts Evergreen calls on residents for programming picks
Evergreen residents are invited to pick the arts programming they want to see at the new Center for the Arts Evergreen space that will open sometime in early July. "We will pretty much double our space for lectures and concerts," said Steve Sumner, director of the nonprofit arts organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evergreen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 14
|Jane
|713
|gang stalking, community mobbinh
|Dec '16
|bill
|1
|Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Ericb
|15
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|CRACKER CRUMB WINS
|16
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|CRACKER CRUMB WINS
|11
|Yield signs by high school not being yielded
|Sep '16
|Yield the friggn ...
|2
|Power outages continue (Apr '07)
|Aug '16
|DDJJ
|38
Find what you want!
Search Evergreen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC