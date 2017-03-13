Exciting New Opportunity to Experience the Work of World-Renowned Artist Akiane Kramarik

Contact: Carol Corneliuson, Art & SoulWorks , 888-308-8659 EVERGREEN, Colo., March 2, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Akiane Kramarik first rose to international acclaim at the tender age of 8, and the famous portrait of Jesus Akiane created then is now available in a new format accessible to devoted lovers of fine art everywhere. "Prince of Peace" is a deeply inspirational portrait of Jesus Christ, painted by Akiane Kramarik after she experienced heavenly visions starting when she was just 4. The prized masterpiece that is Jesus "Prince of Peace" has become one of the world's most widely recognized images of Jesus.

