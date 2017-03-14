Business Q&A: Echo Yoga & Co-op, Ever...

Business Q&A: Echo Yoga & Co-op, Evergreen

Business: Echo Yoga & Co-op Address: 32214 Ellingwood Trail #106, Evergreen Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m Monday-Sunday Founded: 2017 Contact: 303-588-2118, echoyogacoop.com, @EchoYogaCoop Employees: 3 Q: How did you get involved in this business? A: As young mothers living in the mountains, life can get lonely and it can be overwhelming with a growing family. Breigh Smith and I had been craving a place where we could practice yoga, meditate, bring our children and make friends with similar interests in the community.

