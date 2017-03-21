Arvada city officials ask community to help keep dog park in fetching condition
Jan Diddy, left, and Jacob Raney watch as their dogs chase each other around the West Arvada Dog Park on March 14, 2017 in Arvada. In light of recent closures of other dog parks in Denver and Evergreen, Arvada's city staff is focusing on community involvement in the upkeep of its popular dog park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Evergreen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mon
|Cheryl Bush
|714
|gang stalking, community mobbinh
|Dec '16
|bill
|1
|Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Ericb
|15
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|CRACKER CRUMB WINS
|16
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|CRACKER CRUMB WINS
|11
|Yield signs by high school not being yielded (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Yield the friggn ...
|2
|Power outages continue (Apr '07)
|Aug '16
|DDJJ
|38
Find what you want!
Search Evergreen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC