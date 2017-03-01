Army Shadow drone took bizarre turn a...

Army Shadow drone took bizarre turn after disappearing

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Newly released information is raising more questions than answers about the Army surveillance drone that disappeared from Arizona and was found crashed hundreds of miles away. The unarmed drone, a $1.5million Shadow RQ-7Bv2 reconnaissance aircraft, went missing from Fort Huachuca in Arizona on January 31, and was recovered 630 miles away 10 days later, well beyond its 78-mile range.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evergreen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Tue sharon 711
gang stalking, community mobbinh Dec '16 bill 1
Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15) Dec '16 Ericb 15
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) Nov '16 CRACKER CRUMB WINS 16
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) Nov '16 CRACKER CRUMB WINS 11
Yield signs by high school not being yielded Sep '16 Yield the friggn ... 2
News Power outages continue (Apr '07) Aug '16 DDJJ 38
See all Evergreen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evergreen Forum Now

Evergreen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evergreen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Evergreen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,238,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC