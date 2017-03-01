Army Shadow drone took bizarre turn after disappearing

Newly released information is raising more questions than answers about the Army surveillance drone that disappeared from Arizona and was found crashed hundreds of miles away. The unarmed drone, a $1.5million Shadow RQ-7Bv2 reconnaissance aircraft, went missing from Fort Huachuca in Arizona on January 31, and was recovered 630 miles away 10 days later, well beyond its 78-mile range.

