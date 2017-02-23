Wild weather cancels contentious Ever...

Wild weather cancels contentious Evergreen dog park meeting

Thursday Feb 23

A pair of dogs lead the way while walking one of the off-leash trails at Elk Meadow Dog Park in Evergreen on March 30, 2013. A meeting to inform residents about the fate of a popular dog park in Evergreen and a protest against its potential closure - expected to attract hundreds - were canceled Thursday evening after weather caused chaos on Interstate 70 west of the metro area .

