How Clear Creek County is spurring economic revival, one patient at a time
The Jacob House - a century-old, single-story brick bungalow - is set to become the first primary care medical clinic the mountain community has had in years, an asset Clear Creek County leaders say is required to keep both residents and the local economy healthy. With no doctor's office or hospital within many snow-packed, traffic-jammed miles of the county's towns, Clear Creek County EMS is the only source of medical care for the community of about 9,000 people and the tens of thousands of motorists passing through each day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Evergreen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 16
|Uram Shonna
|706
|gang stalking, community mobbinh
|Dec '16
|bill
|1
|Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Ericb
|15
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|CRACKER CRUMB WINS
|16
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|CRACKER CRUMB WINS
|11
|Yield signs by high school not being yielded
|Sep '16
|Yield the friggn ...
|2
|Power outages continue (Apr '07)
|Aug '16
|DDJJ
|38
Find what you want!
Search Evergreen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC