How Clear Creek County is spurring ec...

How Clear Creek County is spurring economic revival, one patient at a time

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Denver Post

The Jacob House - a century-old, single-story brick bungalow - is set to become the first primary care medical clinic the mountain community has had in years, an asset Clear Creek County leaders say is required to keep both residents and the local economy healthy. With no doctor's office or hospital within many snow-packed, traffic-jammed miles of the county's towns, Clear Creek County EMS is the only source of medical care for the community of about 9,000 people and the tens of thousands of motorists passing through each day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evergreen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Feb 16 Uram Shonna 706
gang stalking, community mobbinh Dec '16 bill 1
Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15) Dec '16 Ericb 15
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) Nov '16 CRACKER CRUMB WINS 16
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) Nov '16 CRACKER CRUMB WINS 11
Yield signs by high school not being yielded Sep '16 Yield the friggn ... 2
News Power outages continue (Apr '07) Aug '16 DDJJ 38
See all Evergreen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evergreen Forum Now

Evergreen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evergreen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Evergreen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,678 • Total comments across all topics: 279,097,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC