How Clear Creek County is spurring economic revival, one patient at a time

The Jacob House - a century-old, single-story brick bungalow - is set to become the first primary care medical clinic the mountain community has had in years, an asset Clear Creek County leaders say is required to keep both residents and the local economy healthy. With no doctor's office or hospital within many snow-packed, traffic-jammed miles of the county's towns, Clear Creek County EMS is the only source of medical care for the community of about 9,000 people and the tens of thousands of motorists passing through each day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.