Evergreen Players presents Enchanted April
March 24 through April 15 at Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, CO. Performances areFriday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 Adults; $16 students/seniors , Youth $10 by calling 303-674-4934 or online at www.evergreenplayers.org Based on the 1922 best-selling novel by Elizabeth Von Arnim, Barber fashions a romantic comedy that begins in the gloomy days of post-WWI London.
