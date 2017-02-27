Evergreen Players presents Enchanted ...

Evergreen Players presents Enchanted April

Monday Feb 27

March 24 through April 15 at Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, CO. Performances areFriday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 Adults; $16 students/seniors , Youth $10 by calling 303-674-4934 or online at www.evergreenplayers.org Based on the 1922 best-selling novel by Elizabeth Von Arnim, Barber fashions a romantic comedy that begins in the gloomy days of post-WWI London.

