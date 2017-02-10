Evergreen dog park will likely close ...

Evergreen dog park will likely close over health, safety and hundreds of pounds of dog poop

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Denver Post

Jeffco Open Space estimates the park is visited by 200K dogs a year, and owners don't pick up their waste A group of dogs sprint past a hiker on an off leash trail at the Elk Meadow Dog Park in Evergreen on March 30, 2013. Hundreds of pounds of dog poop and other health and safety issues at Evergreen's Elk Meadow dog park has open space officials considering closing the popular area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evergreen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Thu Uram Shonna 706
gang stalking, community mobbinh Dec '16 bill 1
Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15) Dec '16 Ericb 15
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) Nov '16 CRACKER CRUMB WINS 16
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) Nov '16 CRACKER CRUMB WINS 11
Yield signs by high school not being yielded Sep '16 Yield the friggn ... 2
News Power outages continue (Apr '07) Aug '16 DDJJ 38
See all Evergreen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evergreen Forum Now

Evergreen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evergreen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Evergreen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,602 • Total comments across all topics: 278,953,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC