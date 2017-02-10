Evergreen dog park will likely close over health, safety and hundreds of pounds of dog poop
Jeffco Open Space estimates the park is visited by 200K dogs a year, and owners don't pick up their waste A group of dogs sprint past a hiker on an off leash trail at the Elk Meadow Dog Park in Evergreen on March 30, 2013. Hundreds of pounds of dog poop and other health and safety issues at Evergreen's Elk Meadow dog park has open space officials considering closing the popular area.
