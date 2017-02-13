Dan Williams Learns Killing Cubs Can Unleash More Hate Than Killing People

Update: Dan Williams has been sentenced to two years of probation for shooting and killing two bear cubs outside his Evergreen home in September 2015; our previous coverage has been incorporated into this post. As we reported in our original post , a number of murders that took place just prior to Williams's unwanted visit to the spotlight, including the slaying of teenager Jorge Lopez-Ramirez and the Grape Street gun-down of Dwayne Banks , received only modest press attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.