Billy Elliot the Musical to Dance into Evergreen with the Evergreen Chorale

The Evergreen Chorale presents "Billy Elliot The Musical" February 24 through March 12 at Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, CO, 80439, and for one performance only on Friday, March 17 at the Colorado Ballet Black Box Theater, 1075 Santa Fe Drive, Denver CO 80204. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $26 Adults; $22 seniors /Students, $16 children , $20 groups of 10 or more and available by phone 303-674-4002 or online at www.evergreenchorale.org .

