West Jeffco Crimer Blotter: Somebody messed with the Jesus

Wednesday Jan 4

Somebody messed with the Jesus. On Dec. 15, Golden Police went to First United Methodist Church, 1500 Ford St. , where a secretary reported that someone drew a swastika and a "Hitler-type mustache" on the baby Jesus in their nativity scene.

