Two die when car crashes into Bear Cr...

Two die when car crashes into Bear Creek in Evergreen

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Denver Post

Emergency workers found two people dead Wednesday inside a Volkswagen sedan that was resting on its roof submerged in Bear Creek in Evergreen. "We don't have a time as to precisely when it went in, but it appears to have been in there for at least several hours," said Trooper Josh Lewis, of the Colorado State Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evergreen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jan 25 me like good hax 703
gang stalking, community mobbinh Dec 31 bill 1
Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15) Dec '16 Ericb 15
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) Nov '16 CRACKER CRUMB WINS 16
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) Nov '16 CRACKER CRUMB WINS 11
Yield signs by high school not being yielded Sep '16 Yield the friggn ... 2
News Power outages continue (Apr '07) Aug '16 DDJJ 38
See all Evergreen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evergreen Forum Now

Evergreen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evergreen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Evergreen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,136 • Total comments across all topics: 278,418,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC