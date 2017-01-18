Two die when car crashes into Bear Creek in Evergreen
Emergency workers found two people dead Wednesday inside a Volkswagen sedan that was resting on its roof submerged in Bear Creek in Evergreen. "We don't have a time as to precisely when it went in, but it appears to have been in there for at least several hours," said Trooper Josh Lewis, of the Colorado State Patrol.
