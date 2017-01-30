One dog killed, two injured, in mount...

One dog killed, two injured, in mountain lion attacks in Jefferson County

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Denver Post

Three dogs, in two separate incidents, were attacked by a mountain lion in the Evergreen area of Jefferson County this past week, including a fatal incident. The first attack happened at about 6 p.m. Jan. 23 on Snowshoe Road, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

