One dog killed, two injured, in mountain lion attacks in Jefferson County
Three dogs, in two separate incidents, were attacked by a mountain lion in the Evergreen area of Jefferson County this past week, including a fatal incident. The first attack happened at about 6 p.m. Jan. 23 on Snowshoe Road, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
