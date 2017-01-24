Evergreen man gets 2 years probation for killing bear cubs
A Jefferson County judge sentenced an Evergreen man who killed two bear cubs to two years of probation, after he received a felony conviction that makes it illegal for him to ever again possess a gun. Daniel Clay Williams, 51, fired two rubber buckshot rounds at the cubs, as they were rummaging through the trash outside his home.
