Evergreen man gets 2 years probation ...

Evergreen man gets 2 years probation for killing bear cubs

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Denver Post

A Jefferson County judge sentenced an Evergreen man who killed two bear cubs to two years of probation, after he received a felony conviction that makes it illegal for him to ever again possess a gun. Daniel Clay Williams, 51, fired two rubber buckshot rounds at the cubs, as they were rummaging through the trash outside his home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evergreen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jan 25 me like good hax 703
gang stalking, community mobbinh Dec '16 bill 1
Don't Boulder Golden ! (Mar '15) Dec '16 Ericb 15
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) Nov '16 CRACKER CRUMB WINS 16
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) Nov '16 CRACKER CRUMB WINS 11
Yield signs by high school not being yielded Sep '16 Yield the friggn ... 2
News Power outages continue (Apr '07) Aug '16 DDJJ 38
See all Evergreen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evergreen Forum Now

Evergreen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evergreen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Evergreen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,364 • Total comments across all topics: 278,565,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC